Christmas Market Stall by fishers
Christmas Market Stall

There might have been quite a few people around in York city centre on my photographic trip, but this stall was far from busy. The person running the stall seems to be enjoying a daydream.I did like the display though.

Ian
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
