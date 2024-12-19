Sign up
Previous
Photo 3074
Christmas Market Stall
There might have been quite a few people around in York city centre on my photographic trip, but this stall was far from busy. The person running the stall seems to be enjoying a daydream.I did like the display though.
Ian
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
0
0
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
11th December 2024 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
york
,
christmas market
,
parliament street
