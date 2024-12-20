Previous
Light Projection by fishers
Photo 3075

Light Projection

Although there have been specific events which include light projections onto historic buildings, I think this is the first time that light projections as part of the Christmas experience in York.

These gently falling snowflakes can be seen on the north-west side of St Helens Square, and they add an extra splash of colour to the Christmas scene here.

Ian
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
842% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
December 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 20th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely 🎅🎄
December 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact