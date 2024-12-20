Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3075
Light Projection
Although there have been specific events which include light projections onto historic buildings, I think this is the first time that light projections as part of the Christmas experience in York.
These gently falling snowflakes can be seen on the north-west side of St Helens Square, and they add an extra splash of colour to the Christmas scene here.
Ian
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
3075
photos
91
followers
37
following
842% complete
View this month »
3068
3069
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
11th December 2024 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
christmas
,
york
,
st helens square
,
light projections
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
December 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 20th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely 🎅🎄
December 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close