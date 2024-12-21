Sign up
Previous
Photo 3076
Christmas Window Display
One of the more traditional window displays that I found in York city centre. This can be seen in the Shambles.
Although snow might be considered traditional at Christmas, we have already been told that we will not be having snow on Christmas Day, with the temperature forecast to be around 12C in York.
Ian
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
3
1
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
3076
photos
91
followers
37
following
842% complete
View this month »
3069
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
11th December 2024 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
york
,
shambles
,
christmas window
Wendy
ace
I've come to fill your stocking with favs. I hope you and your family have a spectacular Christmas. Thank you for nearly always encouraging me in my photography journey as well as providing me with images I would not see if not for the two of you posting them.
December 21st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
That is so tasteful and lovely. I like the little train too.
December 21st, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Delightful, almost Victorian!
December 21st, 2024
