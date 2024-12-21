Previous
Christmas Window Display by fishers
Christmas Window Display

One of the more traditional window displays that I found in York city centre. This can be seen in the Shambles.

Although snow might be considered traditional at Christmas, we have already been told that we will not be having snow on Christmas Day, with the temperature forecast to be around 12C in York.

Ian
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
Wendy ace
I've come to fill your stocking with favs. I hope you and your family have a spectacular Christmas. Thank you for nearly always encouraging me in my photography journey as well as providing me with images I would not see if not for the two of you posting them.
December 21st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That is so tasteful and lovely. I like the little train too.
December 21st, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Delightful, almost Victorian!
December 21st, 2024  
