Christmas at the Department Store

The traditional department store is something that is far less common on the British high street than it once was, but here we see the WP Brown store in York, complete with its traditional Christmas lighting.



Browns began trading in York in 1890, and has always been a family run business. It wasn't until 1992 that its second store opened in Helmsley, with further stores opening in Beverley (2010) and Gainsborough (2012).



Ian