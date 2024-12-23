Christmas Tree Decorations

The tradition of decorating trees and bringing them indoors to celebrate Christmas has been around for several hundred years, though it has evolved considerably over the years. For example, when I was a child, the lights on the tree were candles - something that would be considered a serious fire risk now.



We have over the years collected quite a few different decorations from a variety of places and friends. Our first tree and decorations were wedding presents (it is our anniversary today). After the birth of our first daughter we acquired a selection of 'unbreakable' decorations, like the bell on the right of this shot, and the glass decorations were not used until our children were older.



The brass Father Christmas and sleigh on the left was one of six different designs that we bought on holiday in the Isle of Man, when the place we stayed was above a brassware shop.



So we have a tree of memories to gather around each Christmas.



Ian