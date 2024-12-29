2024 Review January to April

I thought it would be quite simple to chose a photo a month to reflect 2024. How wrong I was! I thought we hadn't had a very busy year, but we had. Perhaps not as busy as it would have been, but definitely busy. So, this is the first part of our 2024.



Top Left, January - York Residents Festival found me at the Air Museum at Elvington, my first visit for quite a few years, and with a lot of new exhibits to see and photograph



Top Right, February - Ice Trail. An annual event and to me one of the better festivals. Cold drinks being chilled by use of one of the ice sculptures.



Bottom Left, March - Sowerby village. We regularly visit Thirsk to see their latest yarnbombing project, and if we have time we enjoy the short walk to Sowerby, a lovely peaceful village.



Bottom Right, April - London Kings Cross at a quiet moment. The end of a lovely few days visiting Lucy and her family, and exploring some of the delights of their part of London.



Part 2 follows tomorrow.



Ian