Previous
2024 Review January to April by fishers
Photo 3084

2024 Review January to April

I thought it would be quite simple to chose a photo a month to reflect 2024. How wrong I was! I thought we hadn't had a very busy year, but we had. Perhaps not as busy as it would have been, but definitely busy. So, this is the first part of our 2024.

Top Left, January - York Residents Festival found me at the Air Museum at Elvington, my first visit for quite a few years, and with a lot of new exhibits to see and photograph

Top Right, February - Ice Trail. An annual event and to me one of the better festivals. Cold drinks being chilled by use of one of the ice sculptures.

Bottom Left, March - Sowerby village. We regularly visit Thirsk to see their latest yarnbombing project, and if we have time we enjoy the short walk to Sowerby, a lovely peaceful village.

Bottom Right, April - London Kings Cross at a quiet moment. The end of a lovely few days visiting Lucy and her family, and exploring some of the delights of their part of London.

Part 2 follows tomorrow.

Ian
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
844% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
It's so awesome to reflect and appreciate ours lives
Wonderful photos Fav
December 29th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
What a fascinating thing to do, I like it!
December 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact