2024 Review May to August

So, part two of my review of 2024, and as summer approaches the pace of life picks up.



Top Left, May - a robin singing its heart out. Its a lovely time of year when everything is coming back to life.



Top Right, June - a close-up of this lovely deep yellow rose in the garden of one of our neighbours.



Bottom Left, July - The beginning of July saw the start of the summer 2024 Moorsbus service to the North York Moors. This shot shows Rievaulx Abbey ruins, and we visited here several times through the summer. It has very good tea rooms!



Bottom Right, August - Gardens at Wentworth Woodhouse, Rotherham. We started membership of Historic Houses which gave free access to a large number of independantly owned country houses, and our first visit was to Wentworth Woodhouse, said to have the longest frontage of any country house in Britain. Wonderful to see the work already done to restore the house to its former glory, and to explore its gardens.



Part 3 follows tomorrow.



I'm posting early today because we will be busy this afternoon, but I will catch up with all your photos later today.



