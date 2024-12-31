2024 Review September to December

The final part of our review of 2024, and our travels continue.



Top Left, August - Sutton Park. A lovely house and gardens in a village a few miles north of York, and a convenient country bus dropped us right at the entrance.



Top Right, September - Levenside, Stokesley and a lovely short riverside walk yet only a hindred yards from the main road and Market Place. Autumn colours were beginning to show themselves.



Bottom Left, November - The start of the York Christmas Market meant a number of steam hauled special trains to the city bringing people from far and wide. It also brought out lots of photographers, as can be seen here at the end of the platform.



Bottom Right, December - Lucy took this shot of her daughter's reindeer hair style, which she wore to school. I'm still wonderfing how the other pupils and staff reacted to this.



So that brings us to the end of 2024, and what was another busy year. Wishing you all a Happy and Health 2025!



Ian