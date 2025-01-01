Previous
Happy New Year! by fishers
Photo 3087

Happy New Year!

Happy New Year to you all, and welcome to 2025 - we wish you a Happy and Healthy New Year!

As is usual 2024 turned out to be a mixed year, with a selection of light and dark, sunshine and showers, to make our way through, but we made it OK, and are now looking forward to the chllenges of 2025.

This shot was actually taken on Christmas Eve, the last time we had an attractive sunset.

I will catch up with all your photos in a couple of hours - we have just got back from out visit to Louise and her family, where we also saw Lucy and her family. It is quite rare for all of us to gather together at the same time, but wonderful when it happens.

Ian
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
845% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

william wooderson ace
What an intense sky! I'm heading back to UK in ten days time. gulp...
Happy New Year to you too!
January 1st, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Happy New Year
January 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact