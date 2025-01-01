Happy New Year!

Happy New Year to you all, and welcome to 2025 - we wish you a Happy and Healthy New Year!



As is usual 2024 turned out to be a mixed year, with a selection of light and dark, sunshine and showers, to make our way through, but we made it OK, and are now looking forward to the chllenges of 2025.



This shot was actually taken on Christmas Eve, the last time we had an attractive sunset.



I will catch up with all your photos in a couple of hours - we have just got back from out visit to Louise and her family, where we also saw Lucy and her family. It is quite rare for all of us to gather together at the same time, but wonderful when it happens.



Ian