Flood Warning! by fishers
Flood Warning!

Yesterday saw the River Ouse in York overflow its bank in several places, like here in the lower part of the Museum Gardens where it was slowly moving along the path where I was stood.

Its progress did create this reflection of Lendal Tower, the first time I've ever noticed that in the many floods I've seen over the years.

Lendal Tower is a medieval tower (built around 1300AD )that formed part of the city defences of York, England. It is located on the east bank of the River Ouse at the point where the river enters the walled city from the north-west. The building was used as a waterworks from 1616 until 1846 after which it was converted into offices for use by the York Waterworks Company. It has since been turned into rental accommodation.

Ian
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

xbm ace
Thanks Ian. I hope you were not affected by the floods. By the way, a very happy 2025.
January 3rd, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Nice composition, York always seems to get hit by floods.
January 3rd, 2025  
