Well Known York View - With Added Flood Water!

Kings Staith is an attractive riverside location, and there is a busy social scene here - but not when this shot was taken! The outdoor area between the buildings and the river has been temporarily taken over by the river as a huge volume of water flows through the city centre, fed by three rivers that flow from the Yorkshire Dales.



The Rivers Swale, Ure and Nidd merge to form the River Ouse, and they are fed by rainfall over a large area of the Yorkshire Dales. So heavy rain upstream is usually the source of the flooding in York.



Most floods are very short lived. This flood started around 10 am on 1st January when the river exceeded its normal range, reached a peak around 9pm on 2nd January and was back to its normal level by 4am on 5th January. It will take a little longer to clean up the silt and debris along the riverside areas that were flooded.



And the buildings here? They have taken flood resiliance measures to minimise the effects of the flood water. For example, the Kings Arms (white building on the left) has all its alcohol stored on the upper floor. The bar is stone built, with solid wood furniture, so the use of a hose pipe and disinfectant soon has if restored to normal and open again.



Ian