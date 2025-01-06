And then came the Snow

A severe weather warning was in effect from Saturday night until this morning, with long periods of snow and heavy rain.



This was the scene from our home on Sunday morning. The falling snow later turned to heavy rain and the thaw began. By this morning virtually all the snow had gone, though on higher ground the snow persists.



The heavy snow and rain means the River Ouse is rising again and is expected to flood some low laying areas beside the river, though no properties are expected to be affected this time.



The cooler conditions in the hills means that much of the recent precipitation is held there in the form of snow and ice, preventing a higher flood level here. We now need a slow thaw to prevent the risk of a higher flood level in York.



What an exciting start to the year. I wonder what will be next?



Ian