Route 65

Taken before the recent snow, this shot is of the cycle route between York and Benningborough (Route 65) as it runs north-west past Rawcliffe Bar Country Park through this attractive area of woodland.



We were having a short walk onto Rawcliffe Ings, since one of the access routes onto the Ings has now reopened, following progress on raising the height of the flood bank along the eastern edge of the Ings.



It was interesting to see how the flood defence work is progressing - since it was originally due to open quite soon. There is quite a lot still to do, so the revised target for completion in Spring 2025 looks rather optimistic.



It is a pleasant walk along this route, before using the access into the Country Park. A large number of nesting boxes have been attached to the trees here, so it will be interesting to see which birds begin nesting here.



Ian