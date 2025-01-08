The View Beyond

For those of you who were wondering what was beyond the woodland cycle trail in yesterday's post, there is an open area with a water channel crossing it which is probably an artificial drain, which here has overflowed. This shot was taken before the floods of a few days ago, so I'm sure the water level would have risen more after this.



Below the road bridge is a flood bank and just beyond that is the River Ouse. Behind me is another flood bank making a large enclosed area which can be deliberately flooded to reduce the height of the flood in York city centre. The whole river catchment has measuring devices to help forecast how high river level will reach, and when, to ensure flooding here takes place to reduce the flood at its highest. Water can then be released after the flood subsides.



The road bridge is part of the northern ring road around the city. Built as a single lane in each direction, it has always suffered congestion, but so far plans to convert much of it to a dual carriageway have not been actioned.



Ian