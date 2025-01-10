Dinosaurs

These models were a team effort, made by Katharine, Lucy and Lucy's two children when they stayed with us in the summer last year. The photos were taken last week.



Lucy's daughter developed quite an interest in dinosaurs after they had learned about them at Infant school. Lucy bought her a collection of toy dinosaurs, and she sorted them into groups and played with them one group at a time. When asked why, the response was that each group was from a different geological period!



There is a lot of benefit to adults and children working together on a project like this. Not only does it strengthen family bonds, but parents are learning as well as children.



Ian