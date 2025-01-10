Previous
Dinosaurs by fishers
Photo 3096

Dinosaurs

These models were a team effort, made by Katharine, Lucy and Lucy's two children when they stayed with us in the summer last year. The photos were taken last week.

Lucy's daughter developed quite an interest in dinosaurs after they had learned about them at Infant school. Lucy bought her a collection of toy dinosaurs, and she sorted them into groups and played with them one group at a time. When asked why, the response was that each group was from a different geological period!

There is a lot of benefit to adults and children working together on a project like this. Not only does it strengthen family bonds, but parents are learning as well as children.

Ian
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
848% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact