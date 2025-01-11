Previous
Lantern Tower by fishers
Lantern Tower

St Helen's Church in York city centre dates back to at least 1235AD, when it was first documented.

It is topped by this attractive lantern tower, but it seems that it wasn't added to the church until either 1805 or 1814 (the church website quotes both dates).

It is a lovely example of what can be found if you look up when exploring.

Lesley ace
Very interesting. I don’t think I’ve seen one of those before.
January 11th, 2025  
Wendy ace
Spectacular in every way.
January 11th, 2025  
