Previous
Photo 3097
Lantern Tower
St Helen's Church in York city centre dates back to at least 1235AD, when it was first documented.
It is topped by this attractive lantern tower, but it seems that it wasn't added to the church until either 1805 or 1814 (the church website quotes both dates).
It is a lovely example of what can be found if you look up when exploring.
Ian
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
2
1
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
365
Taken
9th January 2025 1:35pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
york
,
lantern tower
,
st helen's church
Lesley
ace
Very interesting. I don’t think I’ve seen one of those before.
January 11th, 2025
Wendy
ace
Spectacular in every way.
January 11th, 2025
