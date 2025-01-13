Sign up
Previous
Photo 3099
Frosty Leaves
A walk around the Homestead Park in York a few days ago reveals an attractive and varied winter wonderland as the frost decorates the plants.
There are quite different coatings of frost depending on the plant. Here the frost is least thick along the veins of these leaves.
In good news the weather is now getting warmer, with 5C this afternoon, 6C forecast for overnight and 10C forecast during the day tomorrow. Almost shorts weather!
Ian
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
3
1
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
3099
photos
92
followers
36
following
849% complete
View this month »
3092
3093
3094
3095
3096
3097
3098
3099
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
10th January 2025 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
frost
,
homestead park
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful frosty textures.
January 13th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic ☃️😊
January 13th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Beautiful frosty detail
January 13th, 2025
