Frosty Leaves

A walk around the Homestead Park in York a few days ago reveals an attractive and varied winter wonderland as the frost decorates the plants.



There are quite different coatings of frost depending on the plant. Here the frost is least thick along the veins of these leaves.



In good news the weather is now getting warmer, with 5C this afternoon, 6C forecast for overnight and 10C forecast during the day tomorrow. Almost shorts weather!



Ian