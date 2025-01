Frosty Leaf

The temperature might be up around 10C today, but I'm still sorting out frost photos. This is a leaf that has fallen to the ground and is now brown and twisted.



Here, in contrast to yesterday's shot of the living leaf, the frost is concentrated along the veins. I'm sure there must be a clever explanation for this different, but I don't know what it is, but it makes for a rather contrasting frost display.



Ian