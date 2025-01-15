Previous
Market Cross, Easingwold by fishers
Photo 3101

Market Cross, Easingwold

Easingwold is a market town some 13 miles north of York, and it was the destination for our first day out of York in 2025.

The market cross is at the heart of the town where there is an extensive market place. The cross is thought to date back to medieval times, and it is situated below a Victorian canopy. Both canopy and cross are Grade 2 listed structures. One of the cast iron pillars supporting the canopy can be seen on the left of the photo.

New paving was installed around the cross in 1911, as indicated by the year marked in the paving (bottom left).

A market still exists and trades every Friday, and a farmers market greeted us when we arrived this morning, which trades once a month.

Ian
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
Casablanca ace
Nice. I have two lovely friends who live in Easingwold.
January 15th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great capture of this historical site and great narrative
January 15th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo like it😊
January 15th, 2025  
