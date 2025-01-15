Market Cross, Easingwold

Easingwold is a market town some 13 miles north of York, and it was the destination for our first day out of York in 2025.



The market cross is at the heart of the town where there is an extensive market place. The cross is thought to date back to medieval times, and it is situated below a Victorian canopy. Both canopy and cross are Grade 2 listed structures. One of the cast iron pillars supporting the canopy can be seen on the left of the photo.



New paving was installed around the cross in 1911, as indicated by the year marked in the paving (bottom left).



A market still exists and trades every Friday, and a farmers market greeted us when we arrived this morning, which trades once a month.



Ian