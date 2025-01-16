Previous
Millfield Park

Still in Easingwold, and one of our visit objectives was to have a walk in Millfield Park.

Easingwold is a very old settlement: it was recorded in the Domesday Book of 1086AD. It is also a growing town. Since the building of a bypass road taking the main A19 route away from the town centre, there have been a large number of housing developments, and this new building construction continues.

This park has also been created, and is the largest public open space in Easingwold. It comprises of a formal leisure park, woods and rough grassland areas combined with a fenced-off wetland. It contains many footpaths and a cycle way for visitors to enjoy as well as facilities such as a skate park, informal rugby and football posts and a picnic area.

This shot was taken on the western side of the park where there is an extensive area of woodland with a hardcore path through it - most of the paths in the woodland were very wet, but this was quite dry, and a very pleasant route through the trees.

Ian
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Monica
It looks like a great place for a walk
January 16th, 2025  
