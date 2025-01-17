Wetland Area

One of the last parts of Millfield Park that we explored was the wetland area, where a boardwalk gives dry and safe access to the ponds.



An attractive area, but one of the few locations where there were signs of bad behaviour. Much of the pond surface was still icy, and off to the left of this shot an office chair had been dumped on the ice.



The park is an attractive addition to the facilities available in Easingwold, though the park has had a varied history. Originally farmland, Mill Field was one of the original fields where farmers would have strips of land to grow their crops, and dating back to Medieval times.



Some of the land was later part of the grounds of Claypenny Hospital, which opened in the 1930s for mentally disabled people, and which closed in 1993. Before that the building had been a workhouse built in the 1830s. Today the workhouse building, which became the hospital, has been converted to appartments and lies just outside the park, while much of the grounds are incorporated in the park.



Our visit to Easingwold has led me into an interesting online exploration of the town and its history. I suspect there will be another visit quite soon to see some of the interesting locations we haven't yet seen.



Ian