The End of the Road

The second reason for our trip to Easingwold was that it would be the last chance we would have to travel on a Reliance service bus.



Reliance were founded in 1930 by Ted Sherriff and services under the Reliance brand have operated services to the north of York since then. The business has always been family owned, initially by the Sherriff family until 1980 when it was bought by John and Margaret Duff. It has been run by them and their family since then.



There are three routes, all starting in York and all passing through Easingwold. The main service is from York to Easingwold and Thirsk. A second service runs from York to Easingwold through a whole series of villages. A third service is from York to Easingwold and Helmsley.



Today (Saturday) is the last day that Reliance will operate these routes. They and most of the Reliance bus fleet are being taken over by Transdev, a multinational business which already run some services around York.



In this shot, the vehicle on the left was the one that took us from York to Easingwold, before continuing its journey to Thirsk, while the vehicle on the right was awaitng its departure time for a tour around the villages back to York. They are stood beside the market cross shown in a recent post. The roof of the narket cross shelter can be seen on the upper right of this shot.



Reliance have set a high standard for punctuality and reliability, with friendly and helpful drivers. Hopefully the new operator will be able to continue with the high standards that we have become used to.



Ian