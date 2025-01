The George Hotel, Easingwold

The George Hotel was founded as a coaching inn in the 18th century. It is located on the eastern side of the Market Place in Easingwold, and is one of several hotels and pubs in the area.



In the past, Easingwold was not only a market town, but the major settlement in the Forest of Galtres. It was on an important north-south road route, and would have provided an overnight stopping place for travellers, hence the number of inns / pubs.



Ian