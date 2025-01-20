Isle of Man 1995

My project to scan all my transparency photos continues, and this shot is a transparency that I scanned a couple of days ago.



The location is Douglas in the Isle of Man and the date was 24th August 1995, late in the evening, and I was at one of the railway celebration events organised in conjunction with the centenary of the mountain railway which runs from Laxey to the summit of Snaefell.



This shot is of the interior of the railway depot that is the base for vehicles which run along the coastal route from Douglas, through Laxey to Ramsey. We were not allowed into this part of the buildings, but this is a glimpse through the open doors.



This railway is a vintage gem with all the powered vehicles being built between 1893 and 1906, and many of them are still in daily use in the summer months. The front vehicle here was built in 1894.



The building itself was a wooden structure, built in several phases as the line was opened in sections and new vehicles added to the fleet, and it had a wonderful atmosphere. Sadly it has since been replaced by a new steel structure on the same site to better protect the historic vehicles - but without the atmosphere.



The railways of the Isle of Man are a varied mix and make great photographic opportunities - there are still quite a lot of transparencies of the railways (as well as the beautiful countryside) to be scanned.



