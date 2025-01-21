Previous
Douglas, Isle of Man, 1990 by fishers
Photo 3107

Douglas, Isle of Man, 1990

Today we go a little further back in history and another slide scan of the Isle of Man. The original slide was taken on 6th August 1990, from our room in the Grand View Hotel on Loch Promenade.

This is at the southern end of Douglas Bay, which stretches almost two miles to the terminus of the electric railway to the north, but this shot isn't without rails. A horse drawn tram system runs along the middle of the road right round the bay to the start of the electric railway.

Much of what can be seen here is built on land reclaimed from the sea. The first sea wall to enclose and reclaim land ran just to the right of the road, and was paid for by selling plots of land on which were built hotels. Loch Promenade was opened in 1878.

In the 1930s a further sea wall was built, and the area enclosed had a series of gardens created along it, and a broad pedestrian promenade created next to the sea.

The Jubilee Clock on the left of the shot was installed to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of Queen Victoria's reign.

Ian
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
What a great view and info. My hubby has been there but I never yet have. Automatically think “TT Races” with the name.
January 21st, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo and info👍😊
January 21st, 2025  
