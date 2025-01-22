Peel, Isle of Man, 2002

Peel is located on the west coast of the Isle of Man, and ten miles from Douglas. It was once linked to Douglas by steam train, but that route closed in September 1968. It is now a lovely walking and cycling route across the island.



The water in the foreground is the mouth of the River Neb. Since this shot was taken, this area has been converted to a marina.



The large cluster of buildings in the centre and right of the image (white and dark stone in colour) were built on the site of the old steam railway station, and are known as the House of Manannan, a museum of Manx history. Their exterior design fits in well with the traditional buildings and warehouses found in Peel. When we visited the museum with Lucy, when she was about 10 years of age, we spent three hours in there!



There is much more history in Peel. The image was taken from what was once an island fortress with a cathedral, now all in ruins. It is now linked to the town by a causeway, and there are great views of the river, the town and the beach from the castle ruins. The castle itself makes a great sunset subject, and Peel is known as 'Sunset City'



Ian