Laxey, Isle of Man, 1990

Laxey is a small village around 8 miles north along the coast from Douglas. The original village was a small fishing village at the mouth of the Laxey River. The arrival of the electric railway in the 1890s led to new development around the station which was on a hillside above the original village.



Further up the valley was a mining area, with this magnificent water wheel, said to be the largest working waterwheel in the world at 72 foot 6 inch (just over 22 metres) in diameter. Originally designed to pump water from the mines, it is now a popular tourist attraction run by Manx Heritage, and there are several elements of the local industry to be seen - including a short drift mine to explore.



Visitors can climb the spiral staircase on the left to a viewing platform with good views of the surrounding area. The figures on the platform give a good indication of the scale of the structure.



Ian