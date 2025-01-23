Previous
Laxey, Isle of Man, 1990 by fishers
Photo 3109

Laxey, Isle of Man, 1990

Laxey is a small village around 8 miles north along the coast from Douglas. The original village was a small fishing village at the mouth of the Laxey River. The arrival of the electric railway in the 1890s led to new development around the station which was on a hillside above the original village.

Further up the valley was a mining area, with this magnificent water wheel, said to be the largest working waterwheel in the world at 72 foot 6 inch (just over 22 metres) in diameter. Originally designed to pump water from the mines, it is now a popular tourist attraction run by Manx Heritage, and there are several elements of the local industry to be seen - including a short drift mine to explore.

Visitors can climb the spiral staircase on the left to a viewing platform with good views of the surrounding area. The figures on the platform give a good indication of the scale of the structure.

Ian
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
851% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
You are being a great ad for the island, you are making me want to visit!
January 23rd, 2025  
xbm ace
1990 - that's 35 years ago! How time flies. I'd like to go there.
January 23rd, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic and story👍😊
January 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact