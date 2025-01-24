Ramsey, Isle of Man 1998

Ramsey is the second largest town on the Isle of Man and is found at the northern end of the electric railway from Douglas. Construction of the 17 mile route began from Douglas in 1893, and was completed to the centre of Ramsey in 1899 with the construction of a viaduct on the southern approach to the town.



This shot shows Mooragh Park, to the north of the town centre. The park was originally a tidal swamp, bought by Ramsey Town Commissioners in 1881 and developed as a park with a large boating lake.



The view was taken from the former cliff line to the north of the park, and by the time of our last visit to the island in 2010, the view was largely obscured by the growth of trees on the former cliff face.



Ramsey is a good walking centre. The start of the Millenium Way, a 25 mile walk south to Castletown is found just a mile from the town centre, and is a super one day walk through the hills.



The coastal path also runs through the town, with the route north of the town and past the northern tip of the island involves a lot of beach walking, while to the south there is more cliff top walking. I think the coastal path, some 96 miles around the island, is my favourite of all the long distance paths I have walked.



Ian