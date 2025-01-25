Castletown, Isle of Man 1982

This shot shows part of Castletown Bay, looking north-east towards the Promenade, from pier at the mouth of the Silverburn River. The very dark building on the right of the shot is King William's College (a school).



Castletown lies to the south-west of Douglas, and the two are linked by a bus service or a steam train - and it isn't a surprise to know that I much prefer the steam train!



This view is away from the main tourist part of the town, which lies off to the left of this shot, with its impressive castle. Castletown was once the centre of government for the island, until that function was moved to Douglas.



The Isle of Man has its own government, known as Tynwald, and our first visit to the island was in 1979 when the millenium of Tynwald was being commemorated. Tynwald was started by Viking settlers in 979AD and its name is derived from the Old Norse thingvollr - thing meaning assembly and vollr meaning field.



In 1982 we had our second holiday on the island, having first visited in 1979. Since then we have visited quite a few times, right up to 2010, but sadly we havn't managed another visit since then. In total, we have spent around 40 weeks there.



Ian