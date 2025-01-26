Small Figurine

This weekend has been York Residents Festival, which gives free or reduced admission to various museums and other entertainments in the city, as well as discounts in cafes and restaurants.



It has become a tradition for Katharine and I to have a busy weekend exploring and learning more about our beautiful city. Our main museum visit was to the Yorkshire Museum, besidethe ruins of St Marys Abbey in the Museum Gardens, and particularly a new display about Star Carr, a settlement established in the Vale of Pickering shortly after the end of the last ice age.



However, amongst the many items on display in the history, archaeology and natural history displays, there are usually things to see that we haven't noticed before, and this little figurine of the crucifed Christ caught our attention.



The figure is believed to have been crafted in south-western France, and most likely imported to adorn the newly constructed abbey church around 1294AD. It was originally mounted on an enamelled cross. It is rather nice that it is preserved very close to the location where it would have been housed over 700 years ago.



Ian



