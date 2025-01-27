Previous
Dinosaur Track by fishers
Dinosaur Track

Still in the Yorkshire Museum, but now in the dinosaur display. The flat stones across the bottom of the image have a genuine track of dinosaur footprints, and the light projection shows an impression of the dinosaur that created the footprints.

The dinosaur can be seen walking into the scene from the left, pausing and looking around and then walking out of the right of the scene.

I thought this was quite effective, and would interest youngsters - I'm sure my youngest grandaughter would love this!

Ian
27th January 2025

