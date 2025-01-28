Wall Light

Another of the locations that Katharine and I visited during the York Residents Festival last weekend was the De Grey Rooms.



The De Grey Rooms are a fine example of early Victorian architecture, built to a neo-classical design. The Rooms were paid for by public subscription in 1841-2 and were designed by the architect George Townsend Andrews.



Originally used as an officer’s mess for the social events and meetings of the Yorkshire Hussars, the Rooms are named after Thomas Philip de Grey, who was the 2nd Earl de Grey and colonel-commandant of the Yorkshire Hussar Regiment.



Later on, the Rooms became a venue for social entertainments of the non-military sort: balls, concerts and parties. During the Second World War dances were held, providing a little relief for the people of York more familiar with air-raids and ration books.



The post Second World War period has seen a variety of uses. At one time the ground floor was the tourist information centre, while the ballroom on the first floor was a costume store for the nearby York Theatre Royal.



Now in the ownership of the York Conservation Trust, and recently restored, the ballroom is currently a temporary home for St Michael le Belfrey church while their own building has major work done to it.



There are lots of fascinating details both in the ballroom and on the staircase to it. This shot shows a rather attractive wall light on the staircase.



Ian