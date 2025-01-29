Horn Window

Another fascinating location that we visited during the York Residents Weekend was Barley Hall.



Barley Hall is a reconstructed medieval townhouse in York. It was built around 1360 by the monks of Nostell Priory near Wakefield and extended in the 15th century. The property went into a slow decline and by the 20th century was sub-divided and in an increasingly poor physical condition. Bought by the York Archaeological Trust in 1987, it was renamed Barley Hall and heavily restored in a controversial project to form a museum.



This window is on the first floor of the building, and an information board beside it tells how a horn window was created: "this window has been filled with overlapping panels of cow horn. Once the bone core was removed from the horn, medieval horn workers would ‘steam’ the horn with boiling water until it was soft and supple. This useful property of horn is due to the fact that it’s made from keratin, like hair or fingernails. The horn would first be sliced down its length and then rolled out into a flat sheet, from which a rectangular panel was cut. In medieval York the horn workers had their shops fairly close by, on an alley that is still called Hornpot Lane, off Petergate."



I love the variety of colours in this window, particularly when the sun shines on it as it did when we visited Barley Hall last Saturday.



Ian