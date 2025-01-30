Alternative Art

One of the interesting and unexpected discoveries that Katharine and I made during the York Residents Festival was an alternative art display in the Yorkshire Museum.



This is an extract from the write-up of this display: 'Pinc College specialises in supporting neurodivergent young people by providing creative learning opportunities in art and design, using graphic and traditional means. Our students have taken a series of photographs that represent various landmarks and locations within the city of York. With the use of traditional mediums or digital media, they have used their photographs as a primary reference to recreate alternate reality designs. The final outcome is an existing location in York, recreated with appealing aesthetics and unique influences.'



Yorkshire Museum has hosted Pinc College for the past two years, and the current display was a striking and vivid collection.



This example is an artwork of York Minster by Frances Cheung.



Ian