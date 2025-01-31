Baptismal Font

While making our way through York city centre during the Residents Festival last weekend, we noticed that St Helens Church was open, so later in the afternoon we called to have a look round. It is a long time since we were in this church, certainly well before the pandemic, so it was interesting to revisit.



New lighting and redecoration have made the ancient building much more welcoming. The earliest firm reference to a church on this site is from 1235, though it could be a lot older.



The St Helen to who the church is dedicated was the mother of Constantine, who was declared Roman Emperor in York in 306AD. With the encouragement of his mother he was converted to Christianity in 312AD. He brought to an end the persecution of Christians in the Roman Empire, and eventually this lead to Christianity becoming the official religion of the Roman Empire.



One of the more intriguing features in this church is this attractive baptismal font. It has been confidently dated to the 12th century, but virtually nothing is known of its history - not even if it was always located in this church. I really liked the decoration on it, so it is here for you to enjoy as well.



Ian