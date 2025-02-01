Fountain

This fountain is in the grounds of the Milner Hotel in York. It struck me today while we were passing that I have never taken a shot of this fountain before.



For those of you familiar with York, the Milner Hotel is what started as the Station Hotel, but which since privatisation has had several owners. The latest ownership change led to the Milner Hotel, named after a local Second World War Hero.



William Milner was a foreman at York Railway Station, who tragically died in a bombing raid in 1942 when he rushed back into a burning station building to retrieve a first aid kit to help those on the station who were injured. Sadly he was found dead the following morning, still clutching his first-aid bag. He posthumously received a King’s commendation for gallantry.



Some years ago I worked for a short time with William Milners daughter. She was a personnel officer at the Rowntree confectionary factory in York when I was a production planner for the same part of the factory where she worked. It was good to see that she was able to be at the renaming of the hotel in memory of her dad.



Ian



