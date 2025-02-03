York Ice Trail - Origins

York Ice Trail was back over the weekend, with 32 ice sculptures scattered around the city centre, so Katharine and I had a lot of walking to do to see them all.



This sculpture of a telescope was sponsored by the North York Moors National Park and highlights their 10th Dark Skies Festival due to take place 14 February - 02 March 2025 and it was titled 'Where It All Began'.



This was quite a popular sculpture with the children following the ice trail, with quite a few of them trying to look through the telescope.



Ian