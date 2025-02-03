Previous
York Ice Trail - Origins by fishers
York Ice Trail - Origins

York Ice Trail was back over the weekend, with 32 ice sculptures scattered around the city centre, so Katharine and I had a lot of walking to do to see them all.

This sculpture of a telescope was sponsored by the North York Moors National Park and highlights their 10th Dark Skies Festival due to take place 14 February - 02 March 2025 and it was titled 'Where It All Began'.

This was quite a popular sculpture with the children following the ice trail, with quite a few of them trying to look through the telescope.

Ian
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
Judith Johnson ace
Wonderful sculpture, so clever
February 3rd, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful sculpture
February 3rd, 2025  
KWind ace
Wow... that's cool.
February 3rd, 2025  
Casablanca ace
So clever
February 3rd, 2025  
