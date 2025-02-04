York Ice Trail - Mallard

As many of you know, I like to take photos of steam locomotives, so here I have combined that with the ice trail - How could I resist?



I really liked this sculpture of the world's fastest steam locomotive, Mallard, crossing a stone viaduct. This sculpture, sponsored by the National Railway Museum, has two links to the trail theme of Origins.



This year marks 200 years since the opening of the Stockton and Darlington Railway, the world's first public railway to use steam locomotives. It may only have been 27 miles long, and in many ways very primative, but it was the beginning of a transport revolution that would sweep the world.



This year also marks 50 years since the opening of the National Railway Museum in York, with its large collection of artifacts which has continued to grow since then. Not only has a second museum opened at Shildon, close to the route of the original Stockton and Darlington Railway, but the York site is currently being renovated and extended.



Ian