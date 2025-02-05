York Ice Trail - Aircraft

This rather small ice sculpture of an aircraft was sponsored by SPARK: York, a rather interesting location described on their website as 'an outdoor community space, home to some of York's most exciting start-ups working in food, retail, arts and social enterprise.' The structures on the site are made from shipping containers, and these surround an open area. It has been a controversial addition to York city centre.



The site of SPARK:York has an interesting but little known history, and was the site of an aircraft building factory in the early days of flight.



Airspeed Limited was established in 1931, but was based in York for only a short time - the company moved to Portsmouth where the City Council gave generous terms for a factory building constructed to Airspeed's requirements at the local airport. York City Council had been far less helpful.



I kept the colour in this shot, because I rather liked the effect of the artwork refracted through the ice.



Ian