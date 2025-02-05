Previous
York Ice Trail - Aircraft by fishers
Photo 3122

York Ice Trail - Aircraft

This rather small ice sculpture of an aircraft was sponsored by SPARK: York, a rather interesting location described on their website as 'an outdoor community space, home to some of York's most exciting start-ups working in food, retail, arts and social enterprise.' The structures on the site are made from shipping containers, and these surround an open area. It has been a controversial addition to York city centre.

The site of SPARK:York has an interesting but little known history, and was the site of an aircraft building factory in the early days of flight.

Airspeed Limited was established in 1931, but was based in York for only a short time - the company moved to Portsmouth where the City Council gave generous terms for a factory building constructed to Airspeed's requirements at the local airport. York City Council had been far less helpful.

I kept the colour in this shot, because I rather liked the effect of the artwork refracted through the ice.

Ian
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Casablanca ace
I never knew that! Great knowledge and lovely sculpture
February 5th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wonderful sculpture
February 5th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one
February 5th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
A super creation and a lovely image with the colour shining through
February 5th, 2025  
Wendy ace
My daily dose of ice sculptures, yippy! Judith is right. The colors shinning through are a very nice touch. Love it!!
February 5th, 2025  
