York Ice Trail - Chocolate Orange

Middletons Hotel (or to give its full name Lady Anne Middletons Hotel), usually plays a very active role in the ice trail, and this year was no exception, since they hosted four sculptures in their grounds.



This was quite an appropriate sculpture for York, since the Terrys Chocolate Orange originated in York, in 1932.



Made with orange flavoured chocolate, the segments forming the orange shape are wrapped in a bright orange wrapper, and then into a box. Originally sold as a Christmas item, they are now seen in the shops all year round.



Production in York ended in 2005 when the York Terrys factory closed, after being taken over by Kraft Foods.



The factory site is now housing, with some of the attractive factory buildings converted to apartments, and other factory areas cleared and new houses built.



Now all I need is to find some chocolate orange segments the size of this ice sculpture, but made of orange chocolate. I would then be able to utter these words from an advertising campaign from 20 years ago - 'Its not Terry's - It's mine!'



Ian