Previous
York Ice Trail - Chocolate Orange by fishers
Photo 3123

York Ice Trail - Chocolate Orange

Middletons Hotel (or to give its full name Lady Anne Middletons Hotel), usually plays a very active role in the ice trail, and this year was no exception, since they hosted four sculptures in their grounds.

This was quite an appropriate sculpture for York, since the Terrys Chocolate Orange originated in York, in 1932.

Made with orange flavoured chocolate, the segments forming the orange shape are wrapped in a bright orange wrapper, and then into a box. Originally sold as a Christmas item, they are now seen in the shops all year round.

Production in York ended in 2005 when the York Terrys factory closed, after being taken over by Kraft Foods.

The factory site is now housing, with some of the attractive factory buildings converted to apartments, and other factory areas cleared and new houses built.

Now all I need is to find some chocolate orange segments the size of this ice sculpture, but made of orange chocolate. I would then be able to utter these words from an advertising campaign from 20 years ago - 'Its not Terry's - It's mine!'

Ian
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
855% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
Nothing goes better with a cup of coffee than these epic shot. Another great image and story. I am thankful. Fav
February 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact