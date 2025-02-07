York Ice Trail - Sewing Machine

Sponsored by Gillies Fabrics in Peter Lane, a street that harks back to the earliest ice sculptures in York. Those early ice sculptures were displayed in some of the very quiet streets between Stonegate, Petergate and Church Street and were intended to attract potential shoppers into the quieter streets.



Peter Lane is normally a quiet street - it is very easy to walk past the end of it without realising there are shops there - but not while the Ice Trail was on, with quite a few people finding their way to see this rather impressive sculpture.



In many ways this was one of the more complicated sculptures, with an intricate mix of relatively small and varied shapes to create the look of a sewing machine. I liked the addition of colour into the ice for the cotton bobbins (top right) as well.



Ian