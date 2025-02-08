York Ice Trail - Ice Sculptor at Work

The final stop (32) on the Ice Trail gave the opportunity to see an ice sculptor at work.



The company producing the sculptures for the York Ice Trail is called Icebox, and they describe themselves as: ".... the UK & Europe’s leading ice sculpture specialist, creating memorable icy masterpieces and showcasing what’s really possible with ice. We've created life-size cars in ice, life-size ice bars, suspended lights, and all manner of things in the ice. We thrive on providing creative, innovative ideas in ice, and putting a smile on the faces of our clients."



Bold claims, but much of their work is eyecatching and impressive.



Here one of their sculptors is in the process of creating the west front of York Minster, with the help of his chain saw, from what a couple of hours earlier was a large oblong block of ice.



Ian