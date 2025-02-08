Previous
York Ice Trail - Ice Sculptor at Work by fishers
York Ice Trail - Ice Sculptor at Work

The final stop (32) on the Ice Trail gave the opportunity to see an ice sculptor at work.

The company producing the sculptures for the York Ice Trail is called Icebox, and they describe themselves as: ".... the UK & Europe’s leading ice sculpture specialist, creating memorable icy masterpieces and showcasing what’s really possible with ice. We've created life-size cars in ice, life-size ice bars, suspended lights, and all manner of things in the ice. We thrive on providing creative, innovative ideas in ice, and putting a smile on the faces of our clients."

Bold claims, but much of their work is eyecatching and impressive.

Here one of their sculptors is in the process of creating the west front of York Minster, with the help of his chain saw, from what a couple of hours earlier was a large oblong block of ice.

Ian
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Casablanca ace
Wow, how amazing to watch! That Minster looks incredible.
February 8th, 2025  
Wendy ace
I don't know what I would do while drinking my morning coffee if I didn't have your sculptors to admire. Ever think about doing a youtube video to attach to your final sculpture? I'd watch :-)
February 8th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
February 8th, 2025  
