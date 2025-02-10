Previous
Crocuses by fishers
The latter part of last week was quite sunny and mild, so it seemend a good idea to go for a walk to two of the gardens in York city centre.

I started in Dean's Park, where there is still a queue to see and take photos of Paddington Bear (see https://365project.org/fishers/365/2024-10-15 ). If the latest film is as successful as this sculpture has been, there should be some very happy and wealthy film makers!

The first crocuses have made their appearance and were enjoying the sunshine. There is quite a large area planted with crocuses, though at the moment only a few flowers to be seen, and they are currently all yellow ones. I don't know if there is a sequence in which the different colours appear, but this is the first time I've only seen one colour visible here.

It was lovely to be out enjoying the sunshine, before the grey gloom has reappeared this week.

Ian
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
856% complete

View this month »

william wooderson ace
Fav and I look forward to seeing the rest of them when they come out!
February 10th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
February 10th, 2025  
KWind ace
Pretty colour!
February 10th, 2025  
