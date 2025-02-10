The latter part of last week was quite sunny and mild, so it seemend a good idea to go for a walk to two of the gardens in York city centre.
I started in Dean's Park, where there is still a queue to see and take photos of Paddington Bear (see https://365project.org/fishers/365/2024-10-15 ). If the latest film is as successful as this sculpture has been, there should be some very happy and wealthy film makers!
The first crocuses have made their appearance and were enjoying the sunshine. There is quite a large area planted with crocuses, though at the moment only a few flowers to be seen, and they are currently all yellow ones. I don't know if there is a sequence in which the different colours appear, but this is the first time I've only seen one colour visible here.
It was lovely to be out enjoying the sunshine, before the grey gloom has reappeared this week.