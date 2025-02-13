Stained Glass - St Cuthbert

My walk in the sun late last week was due to end in St Anthony's Garden, a small but varied and attractive garden in the shelter of York city walls off Peasholme Green, but when I walked along the city walls I found much of the garden closed while some of the large trees close to the city walls were being cut down.



After descending the steps from the city walls I found that St Cuthbert's Church was open. I haven't been in this church since the mid 1970s, when it stopped being used as a church and had a building built within the building for use as an administrative centre.



Quite recently it found a new use as an informal house of prayer, with the former offices used as prayer rooms. The stairs to the upper rooms gives this new view of the stained glass of St Cuthbert within the tower.



St Cuthbert was a bishop at Lindisfarne and after his death in 687AD his remains were buried on the island. Later, with the coming of the Vikings, his remains, now regarded as a holy relic were moved. After many years when the remains were constantly moved, a final resting place was established in a shrine at Durham Cathedral.



St Cuthbert's Church is believed to date from the early 1200s, though it was largely rebuilt in 1430. Many ancient features survive, and it is now a Grade 1 listed building.



Ian