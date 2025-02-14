Winter Wonderland, 5th January 2003

We have a few busy days ahead, with a visit of Lucy and her children, so there will be little time for photography (other than of the grandchildren), so I'm taking a look back through time with some of the recent scans I've done of my transparencies.



This shot was taken at the northern part of the Tabular Hills, some 3 miles north of Helmsley in the North York Moors national park. This view was new, with part of a forestry plantation having been cut. We are looking north across Riccal Dale, with the hill towards the right being Conings Bank, and the farm being Howl Wood Farm.



The nice thing about this walk was that there was a lovely covering of snow, but it wasn't very deep so it didn't cause a problem walking through it.



At the time of this shot there was a bus service that gave access to the Moors each winter weekend, with a timetable designed for walkers. Sadly it no longer runs, so the opportunity to enjoy a winter walk is much reduced.



Ian