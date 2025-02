Winter Wonderland, 23rd December 2001

I have been a bit surprised just how many winter walks I took photos of during the early 2000s. This shot was taken two days before Christmas in 2001, and was on Pockley Moor, a bit further north than yesterday's shot, and just over a year earlier.



The walk followed a track through the trees, and again the snow wasn't very deep so didn't cause too many dificulties while walking.



Ian