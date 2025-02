Winter Wonderland, 27th December 1993

We travel further back in time for this view of Easterside Hill, which lies about six miles north-west of Helmsley.



There are two long thin hills, each almost a mile long and parallel to each other. I'm on the slope at the northern end of Hawnby Hill, on my way to the top, and looking eastwards to Easterside Hill which is basking in the sunlight.



The walk along the ridge of each hill gives some attractive views all around, and it is well worth the trek to the top of either.



Ian