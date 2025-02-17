Winter Wonderland, 27th December 1993 (Part 2)

This shot was taken when I had reached the top of Hawnby Hill, which lies parallel to Easterside Hill shown in yesterday's scan. The two hills are quite a contrast, with Easterside Hill being rather smooth in shape, while Hawnby Hill is more uneven, especially along the summit ridge.



I've walked up the northern end of Hawnby Hill, and over the first small summit. There were quite a few more ups and downs as I made my way south along the ridge.



This shot is looking north over the first summit, with its solitary tree, with the high heather moorland rising in the distance.



The south end of the ridge would see me dropping down to the lovely small stone built village of Hawnby.



Ian