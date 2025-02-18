Winter Wonderland - Hawnby Village

Still on my December 1993 walk, and after walking south along the ridge of Hawnby Hill I dropped down into Hawnby village.



Hawnby village is split into two quite distinct parts. This shot shows the original village centre (with Easterside Hill in the background), which is on the southern hillside of Hawnby Hill. The more recent part of the village, is at the bottom of the hill.



The reason for the division was that some of the tennants in the old village became Methodists in the 1700s, but the landowner, an Anglican, had them expelled from their homes. Those disposessed managed to obtain a small area of land at the bottom of the hill half a mile away, and settled there - but that still doesn't explain why the seperate settlements have the same name.



Both parts of the village have attractive stone houses and are well worth seeing. Neither is very big - the combined population is only around 200 people.



