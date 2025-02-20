Winter Wonderland - Hawnby Church

First of all apologies for my absence yesterday, I had an appointment at an eye clinic, and afterwards felt far to tired to do anything.



This is the shot that I had planned to post yesterday, and is of the anglican church in Hawnby village. This follows on from the last photo I posted. The methodists who lived at the bottom of the hill in Hawnby eventually had their own chapel, but that is now closed. This anglican church is situated about a mile west of both parts of the village, in a rather isolated location beside the River Rye. It has a lovely stained glass at the western end, of a traditional farming scene, and which looks particularly nice when seen late afternoon with the sun streaming through it.



The church was one of many buildings severely affected by the flooding caused by a storm where over a month of rainfall fell in just a few hours. Hawnby village was cut off due to damage to bridges and flood water got into the church. A week after the storm a wedding was due to take place in the church, and a massive effort involving many people managed to get the church ready in time. Their efforts made the national tv news at the time, almost 20 years ago.



The upper valley of the River Rye was also drastically changed, with water moving hige amounts of material and changing the shape of the valley.



A rather gentler scene here though, with the thin coating of snow in the churchyard. This is quite a good starting point for walks in almost every direction.



Ian